20 May 2019

Pakistan: Drought Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n˚1, DREF n° MDRPK015

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (489.97 KB)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Lower than average rainfall was reported for Pakistan in 2018. Overall, the country received 24.4 per cent less rainfall during the monsoon season. In the worst affected regions of Sindh, the rainfall was 69.5 per cent below average, and in Baluchistan, it was 45 per cent below average. In January 2019, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) declared moderate to severe drought conditions in 8 districts in Sindh while Balochistan faced the same in 18 districts with a total of over 5 million people affected. Despite intense government relief operations, a significant number of droughtaffected communities remained unattended and are resorting to coping approaches that have severely compromised the wellbeing of children and women.

Contrary to the drought situation, in February 2019 Balochistan experienced heavy rains resulting in severe flash floods which affected over 425,000 people and displaced over 9,000 people in the districts of Lasbella, Killa Abdullah, Turbat, Pishin and Khusdar. On 2 March 2019, the health department of the Government of Balochistan declared “Health Emergency” across the province, instructing all hospitals to be on high alert ensuring 24/7 medical relief services. Additional heavy rains have been reported in April resulting in further floods in Balochistan but Noskhi district which has been targeted in Balochistan through this DREF operations and Tharparkar in Sindh districts have not been affected by the floods.

