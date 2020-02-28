Pakistan: Dengue Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRPK017 - Operations Update n° 2 (28 February 2020)

Description of the disaster

According to the Federal Disease Surveillance and Response Unit from Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division – National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, as of 22 December 2019 over 53,000 Dengue cases were reported with 95 fatalities. Community awareness and sensitization about Dengue prevalence was a critical need, for which Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) support was sought from the Health Department, considering the acceptability, presence and effective response capacity of PRCS. Key response included distribution of preventive and protective material which includes mosquito repellents, Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs)s and blood screening from skilled health care workers. Project has been implemented in identified risk areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with the aim to sensitize the affected community and their needs of timely diagnosis and referral to hospital.