Pakistan: Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) brief - round 5 - Results and recommendations, January 2022 (Data collection 11 July to 5 August 2021)

Methodology

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a household survey in Pakistan through the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) System in July 2021. In collaboration with provincial governments and the Food Security and Agriculture Working Group, this round 2 survey aimed to monitor agricultural livelihoods and food security in 25 districts across three provinces vulnerable to multiple shocks. This brief presents the results of this survey, which concluded in August 2021.

The random sample of 4 625 rural households was representative at the admin 2 (district) level in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Face-to-face interviews were carried out in: Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Sout Waziristan districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province; Chagai, Kech, Kharan, Killa Abdullah, Loralai, Nushki, Panjgur, Pishin and Washuk districtsnin Balochistan province; and Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Thatta and Umerkot districts in Sindh province.

About DIEM-Monitoring

FAO has established the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) System to collect, analyse and disseminate data on shocks, livelihoods and food security in countries prone to multiple shocks.

DIEM-Monitoring aims to inform decision making by providing regularly updated information on how different shocks are affecting livelihoods and food security.

At the core of the DIEM--Monitoring System are country-level dashboards. Readers are encouraged to explore these dashboards to gain more insights on the context in Pakistan and other countries.