Pakistan
Pakistan – Cyclone alert, update (DG ECHO, PMD, PDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2021)
- The Depression over northeast Arabian Sea moved west-northwestward at a speed of 15km/hr during the last 12 hours. The system is likely to strengthen further into a Cyclonic Storm (Shaneen/Gulab) during next six hours and move west-northwestwards towards Makran coast in Balochistan.
- Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely to occur in the southern provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.
- Pakistan Met Department (PMD) has issued alerts and monitoring the situation. The possible impact of the cyclonic activity in the Arabian sea may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani. Windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures.
- Since 1 July, 187 people died and 282 have been injured in rain related accidents across the country. 528 houses have been damaged (263 fully and 265 partially), the majority of which in Sindh and Balochistan province.