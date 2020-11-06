Pakistan Crisis Response Plan 2020 - 2022

IOM Vision

During 2020-2022, IOM Pakistan will focus on providing assistance to natural disaster and conflict displaced persons and communities living in Pakistan. In particular, IOM will strengthen and expand its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) and Flow Monitoring activities with the aim to provide more complete data. Furthermore, IOM will respond to crises when assistance is requested by the Government while continuing to strengthen preparedness for large-scale natural disasters.

Context Analysis

Pakistan has seen a considerable increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events and earthquakes in recent years. This has had an adverse impact on underprivileged groups, including women and children. According to Germanwatch 2019, Pakistan is frequently impacted by catastrophes. It ranks among the most affected countries in terms of human losses, with about 512 fatalities on average annually between 1998 and 2017. Furthermore,

Pakistan continues to host one of the largest displaced populations in the world that includes 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees, 0.84 million Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, and approximately an additional 0.5 million undocumented Afghan nationals (Office of the Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees). Pakistan has remained relatively stable regarding the situation of security, however, both random and planned acts of violence and terrorism continue to occur across the country. The security risk level for Pakistan is currently rated at a "Level 3" (Moderate).