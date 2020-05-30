Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 8 - Reporting Period: 16 - 22 May 2020

Key Highlights

Over 169 million people reached with COVID-19 messaging through TV and radio.

More than 250 million people have been reached (including multiple engagement) through social media with UNICEF reaching over 124 million in total and 46.6 million people reached over the reporting period.

Over 18 million at risk populations reached through community engagement on COVID-19 (UNICEF reached 16.1 million) with over 2.5 million reached (UNICEF 2 million) over the reporting period.

Around 1.1 million people have access to 501 (39 new) handwashing stations at communal points in affected areas.

Using UNICEF’s WASH communication networks, 5 million people (0.3 million new) have been provided with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages. Whereas using overall sector communication networks, 7.5 million (1.3 million new) people have been reached.