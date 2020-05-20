Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 6 - Reporting Period: 9th – 15th May 2020

Key Highlights

• UNICEF’s appeal for the COVID-19 response has been increased to US$ 50.2 million in alignment with the UNICEF Global Humanitarian appeal and as a contribution to the Pakistan Preparedness and Response Plan (PPRP)

• Over 124 million people have been reached through TV and radio.

• More than 217 million people reached (including multiple engagement) through social media with UNICEF reaching over 77.3 million in total and 25.6 million people reached over the reporting period.

• Over 15.5 million at risk populations reached through community engagement on COVID-19 (UNICEF reached 14 million) with an additional over 9 million reached (UNICEF 8.4 million) over the reporting period.

• Using UNICEF’s WASH communication networks over 4.7 million people (0.8 million new) have been reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages. Whereas using overall sector communication networks 6.2 million (0.9 million new) people have been reached.

• Over 200,000 people have benefitted from WASH facilities installed in 225 Health Care Facilities (5 new), including an additional 22,000 people during this reporting period.