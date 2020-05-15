Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 6 - Reporting Period: 2nd – 8th May 2020

Key Highlights

• The COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan was launched on 7th May and now includes Pakistan.

• A total of 80 million people have been reached through TV and radio.

• A total of 157.4 million people reached through social media with UNICEF reaching 51.8 million in total and 16.8 million people reached over the reporting period

• Over 6.5 million at risk populations reached through community engagement on COVID-19 (UNICEF reached 5.6 million) with an additional over 3.63 million reached (UNICEF 3.61 million) over the reporting period.

• Using WASH communication networks over 3.8 million people (1 million new) have been reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages.

• 187,941 people have benefitted from WASH facilities installed in 220 Health Care Facilities (70 new), including an additional 41,941 people this reporting period

Situation in Numbers

26,435 Confirmed cases

7,530 Recovered cases

599 Deaths

Source: http://COVID.gov.pk/