Pakistan
Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 5 - Reporting Date: 20 April - 1 May 2020
Attachments
Key Highlights
The Pakistan Preparedness and Response plan to combat Covid-19 was launched by the Government on 23rd April 2020.
A total 61 million people have been reached through TV & radio.
Over 2.9 million at risk populations reached through community engagement on COVID-19 (UNICEF reached 2 million) with an additional 0.3 million reached (UNICEF 0.2 million) over the reporting period.
64,630 religious leaders including 23,356 through UNICEF (243 new) have been engaged and mobilised to promote social distancing, encourage praying at home and to promote key messages on COVID-19.
Using WASH communication networks over 2.9 million people (1.3 million new) have been reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages - A total of 462 hand washing stations (128 new) have been installed at communal points enabling around 670,000 people (170,000 new) to wash their hands with clean running water and soap - 146,000 people have benefitted from WASH facilities installed in 150 Health Care Facilities (41 new), including an additional 26,000 people this reporting period
Situation in Numbers
16,817 Confirmed cases
4,315 Recovered cases
385 Deaths
Source: http://COVID.gov.pk/ Date of report: 1 May 2020