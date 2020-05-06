Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 5 - Reporting Date: 20 April - 1 May 2020

Key Highlights

The Pakistan Preparedness and Response plan to combat Covid-19 was launched by the Government on 23rd April 2020.

A total 61 million people have been reached through TV & radio.

Over 2.9 million at risk populations reached through community engagement on COVID-19 (UNICEF reached 2 million) with an additional 0.3 million reached (UNICEF 0.2 million) over the reporting period.

64,630 religious leaders including 23,356 through UNICEF (243 new) have been engaged and mobilised to promote social distancing, encourage praying at home and to promote key messages on COVID-19.