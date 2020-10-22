Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 17 - Reporting Period: 16th – 30th September 2020

Key Highlights

• In the 2nd half of September there was a slight increase in the average number of cases as compared to the first half, 463 to 648, which according to WHO is likely to be the result of increased testing during September.

Test positivity rates have remained less than 2 per cent during this period.

• The weekly radio show, Kadam Kadam Sehat, developed by UNICEF in partnership with the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), continued to be aired through 41 radio channels, reaching 10.4 per cent of the estimated 83 million listeners.

• Over 328,994 (1,141 new) religious leaders engaged and mobilized to emphasize the importance of physical distancing and promoting key preventive messages building risk perception.

• Using WASH sector communication networks, over 23 million (1 million new) people reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages with UNICEF reached 8.3 million (471,517 new).

• Over 2 million people (202,445 new) benefitting from continuity of primary health care services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

• Through UNICEF support 56,383 parents, caregivers, children and individuals reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals (3,009 new).