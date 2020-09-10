Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 16 - Reporting Period: 16th – 31st August 2020

Key Highlights

 Information messages were received by population through TV, radio, WhatsApp and social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) 549 million times through Government and UNICEF efforts.

 Over 286,522 (26,477 new) religious leaders engaged and mobilized to emphasize the importance of physical distancing and promoting key preventive messages building risk perception.

 Using WASH sector communication networks, over 20.59 million (6.38 million new) people reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages with UNICEF reached 7.6 million (287,251 new).

 Over 1.7 million people (124,072 new) benefitting from continuity of primary health care services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

 With UNICEF support 67,710 children have been treated for severe acute malnutrition (8,937 new) and 87,543 mothers/caregivers reached through inter-personal communication on IYCF practices

 Through UNICEF support 51,962 parents, caregivers, children and individuals reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals (2,926 new).