Pakistan
Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 16 - Reporting Period: 16th – 31st August 2020
Attachments
Key Highlights
Information messages were received by population through TV, radio, WhatsApp and social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) 549 million times through Government and UNICEF efforts.
Over 286,522 (26,477 new) religious leaders engaged and mobilized to emphasize the importance of physical distancing and promoting key preventive messages building risk perception.
Using WASH sector communication networks, over 20.59 million (6.38 million new) people reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages with UNICEF reached 7.6 million (287,251 new).
Over 1.7 million people (124,072 new) benefitting from continuity of primary health care services at UNICEF supported health facilities.
With UNICEF support 67,710 children have been treated for severe acute malnutrition (8,937 new) and 87,543 mothers/caregivers reached through inter-personal communication on IYCF practices
Through UNICEF support 51,962 parents, caregivers, children and individuals reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals (2,926 new).