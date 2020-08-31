Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 15 - Reporting Period: 1st – 15th August 2020

Key Highlights

• A total 476 million viewers/listeners and social media contacts reached through TV, radio, WhatsApp and social media through Government and UNICEF support.

• Over 260,045 (19,698 new) religious leaders engaged and mobilized to emphasize the importance of physical distancing and promoting key preventive messages building risk perception.

• Using WASH sector communication networks, over 14.2 million (700,000 new) people reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages with UNICEF reached 7.3 million (637,937 new).

• Over 1.7 million people (124,072 new) benefitting from continuity of primary health care services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

• UNICEF supported 58,773 SAM children admissions for treatment (9,822 new) and the sector has supported 87,569 (12,271 new) children.

• Through UNICEF support 49,036 parents, caregivers, children and individuals reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals (1,893 new).

• Through UNICEF support 86,883 children (383 new) reached with alternate learning opportunities.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL OVERVIEW

As of 15 August, 2020, there are 288,047 confirmed coronavirus cases, with Sindh being the most affected province with 125,632 cases, followed by Punjab with 95,203 cases and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 35,091 cases. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 6,162 patients have died and 265,624 have fully recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the hospital.