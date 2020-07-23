Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 13 - Reporting Period: 2nd July – 15th July 2020 (fortnightly)

Key Highlights

• A total 390 million viewers/listeners and social media contacts have been reached through TV, radio, whatsapp and social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) through Government and UNICEF efforts.

• Over 34.7 million at risk population reached through community engagement on COVID-19 (UNICEF 18.8 million) with 402,751 reached (UNICEF 388,855) during the reporting period.

• Using WASH sector communication networks, over 13.4 million (2.1 million new) people reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages.

• Over 150,270 (31,568 new) religious leaders engaged and mobilized to emphasize the importance of physical distancing and promoting key preventive messages building risk perception.

• UNICEF supported 42,644 SAM children admissions for treatment (5,370 new).

• UNICEF supported 38,571 parents, caregivers, children and individuals with PSS by trained social workforce professionals (4,951 new).

• UNICEF supported alternate learning opportunities reaching 86,157 children (2,361 new)