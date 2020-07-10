Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 12 - Reporting Period: 20th June – 1st July 2020 (fortnightly)

Key Highlights

• 118,710 (21,107 new) religious leaders engaged and mobilized to emphasize the importance of physical distancing and promoting key preventive messages on COVID-19 building risk perception.

• Over 34.3 million at risk population reached through community engagement on COVID-19 (UNICEF reached 18.4 million) with 119,083 reached (UNICEF 94,083) during the reporting period.

• Around two million people (200,000 new) used 570 (23 new) handwashing stations through UNICEF support at communal points in affected areas.

• Using WASH sector communication networks, over 11 million (490,000 new) people reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages.

• A total of 33,620 parents, caregivers, children and individuals received PSS by trained social workforce professionals with 7,522 reached within the reporting period through UNICEF support.

• UNICEF supported alternate learning opportunities reached 3,566 children during the reporting period taking the total number of children reached to 83,796 children.