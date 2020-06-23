Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 11 - Reporting Period: 13-19 June 2020

Highlights

Over 282 million people have been reached through TV and radio through Government, UNICEF and other partners.

97,603 (1,999 new) religious leaders have been engaged and mobilized to emphasize the importance of physical distancing and promote key preventive messages on COVID-19 as well as convincing other religious leaders on risk perception.

More than 1.7 million people (200,000 new) have used the 547 (3 new) handwashing stations by UNICEF at communal points in affected areas.

Using WASH sector communication networks, 10.8 million (1.91 million new) people have been reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages.

Over 34.2 million at risk populations reached through community engagement on COVID-19 (UNICEF reached 18.4 million) with 342,402 reached (UNICEF 314,919) during the reporting period.

A total of 26,047 parents, caregivers, children and individuals received PSS by trained social workforce professionals with 7,522 reached within the reporting period through UNICEF support.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL OVERVIEW

As of 19 June 2020, there were 165,062 confirmed coronavirus cases, with Sindh being the most affected province with 62,269 cases, followed by Punjab with 61,678 cases and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 20,182 cases. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 3,229 patients have died and 61,383 have fully recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the hospital.