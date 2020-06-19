Pakistan: COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report No. 10 - Reporting Period: 6-12 June 2020

Highlights

Over 256 million people have been reached through TV and radio.

UNICEF reached more than 207 million people (including multiple engagement) through social media and more than 49 million people were reached during the reporting period.

Over 33.8 million at risk populations reached through community engagement on COVID-19 (UNICEF reached 18 million) with 873,796 reached (UNICEF 849,925) during the reporting period.

More than 1.5 million people (130,000 new) have used the 544 (39 new) handwashing stations by UNICEF at communal points in affected areas.

Using WASH sector communication networks, 8.9 million (0.5 million new) people have been reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages.

A total of 18,525 parents, caregivers, children and individuals received PSS by trained social workforce professionals with 2,630 reached within the reporting period through UNICEF support.