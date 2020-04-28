Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update As of 28 April 2020

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 14,079 as of 28 April. Increase of 751 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 5,640, followed by Sindh 4,956.

The head of the World Health Organisation warned on Monday that the new coronavirus pandemic was far from over and said that he was “deeply concerned” about the impact of the disruption of normal health services, especially on children.

The government on Monday appreciated the continued support it had received from the international community, including development partners, to provide emergency medical response to and mitigate the socio-economic disruption caused by Covid-19 crisis.

Health workers are becoming source of spreading Covid-19 as they come across asymptomatic patients, getting infected unknowingly and move around in hospitals due to shortage of personal protective equipment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says Provincial Doctors Association.

The growing number of Covid-19 cases among healthcare providers indicates that a majority of health professionals, especially those in the private sector, are still without sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment.

The Sindh government on Monday accorded approval to the “Sindh Covid-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020” during the meeting of the provincial cabinet held in Karachi. According to the ordinance, no employee will be fired from job and a person working in private sector must be paid salary. School fees will be waived off by 20 percent only for the months of April and May 2020.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved two packages for unemployed daily wage earners and another package for small and medium entrepreneurs.