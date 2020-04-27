Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update As of 27 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 13,328 as of 27 April.

Increase of 605 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 5,446, followed by Sindh 4,615.

• After more than a month of controversy, a UN Security Council buffeted between the United States, China and Russia is finally expected this week to adopt its first resolution on the coronavirus pandemic, amid calls for intensified international cooperation.

• The Sindh province on Sunday confirmed that at least 182 children under the age of 10 were tested positive for deadly coronavirus.

• The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has planned a special mission to bring trapped Pakistani citizens abroad due to coronavirus pandemic. According to the PIA sources on Sunday, the PIA will operate 103 flights from different cities to the different international destinations in next 15 days to evacuate Pakistanis from other countries.

• The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has issued a 10-point advisory for pharmacists to protect them from contracting novel coronavirus as they are believed to be potential targets of Covid-19 pandemic after health care workers.

• As the number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the province continues to rise and the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to divert a major chunk of its developmental funds to the health sector for the next financial year.

• Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday said the payment of cash under the third phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme would start from the next week.