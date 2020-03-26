Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 26th of March 2020

6,449 Test Conducted

1102 Confirmed Cases

8 Deaths

Highlights

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 1102 as of 26 March.

Increase of 102 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• 21 cases have fully recovered and discharged from hospital while Ministry of Health Services confirmed 8 deaths.

• The first Strategic Coordination Forum (SCF) Meeting Co-Chaired by Chairman NDMA and Resident coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator was held in OCHA office today and discussed COVID-19 situation and way forward. Meeting was attended by Donors, Larger humanitarian community, Government, ICRC, MSF and IFRC/PRCS.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Sindh 417, followed by Punjab 323.

• Pakistan National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has approved grant financing of $50 million to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supplement Government’s response for prevention and spread of Covid-19.

• As per media reports Government is requesting approximately $ 4 billion (Load/Grants) from different multi-lateral and bilateral donors for COVID-19 response.