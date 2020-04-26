Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update As of 26 April 2020

130,821 Test Conducted

12,723 Confirmed Cases

269 Deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 12,723 as of 26 April. Increase of 783 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 5,378, followed by Sindh 4,232.

• The global coronavirus death toll approached 200,000 on Saturday as the United Nations launched an international push for a vaccine to defeat the pandemic.

• Pakistan to carry out 50,000 tests per day starting next week: NDMA.

• The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned doctors against prescribing a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus except in hospitals and research studies.

• The government of Pakistan on Saturday extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 15 amid outbreak of coronavirus. As per the decision, the suspension of international flight operations has been extended till Friday (May 15).

• Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday said 79% of the coronavirus cases in the country now were locally transmitted as the nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients surpassed 12,500.

• Just a week after acceding to the demand of the clergy regarding congregational prayers, the government has cautioned people that the coronavirus can rapidly spread in the month of Ramazan, rendering the frail health system incapable of accommodating all patients.

• Joining the national efforts to reduce the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic threat, Haleeb Foods, a pioneer dairy company of Pakistan, has begun its relief-initiative by delivering the first consignment of food-hampers. This contribution was channeled through the Office of Assistant Commissioner, Pattoki for further distribution among needy people of the area.