Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update As of 25 April 2020
This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners and Government as of 25 April 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 11,940 as of 25 April.
Increase of 785 new cases in the last 24 hours.
• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 5,046, followed by Sindh 3,945.
• Lockdown extended till May 9 as Ramazan begins in Pakistan • French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will help launch a global initiative on Friday to accelerate work on drugs, tests and vaccines against Covid-19 and to share them around the world, the World Health Organisation said.
• Nestlé Pakistan has stepped up its national response to COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).
• Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (SAPM) Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said it is “too early” to go for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trials in the country.
• The United Kingdom yesterday announced nine more government-chartered flights to bring back its nationals from Pakistan.
• The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide $1.7 billion to Pakistan during ongoing calendar year for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
• China says will continue to strengthen Pakistan's capacity in battle against coronavirus.
• Pakistan International Airline (PIA) chief Arshad Malik on Saturday wrote a letter to US Ambassador Paul Jones, requesting for help in repatriating citizens stuck in the United State
