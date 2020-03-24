Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 24th of March 2020

Highlights

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 887 as of 24 March. Increase of 157 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• Out of total confirmed, 6 cases have fully recovered and discharged from hospital while Ministry of Health Services confirmed 6 deaths.

• All provinces have moved towards lock down as a precautionary measure to stop the transmission of COVID-19.

• All education facilities across Pakistan are closed till 5th April 2020.

• Pakistan has closed all border crossing with Afghanistan and Iran with some relaxation on Chaman border with Afghanistan for flow of Food stuff & key commodities.

• Pakistan has suspended all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus. Starting from 21st of March 2020 till 4th of April 2020.

• The World Bank has agreed to initially provide $238m and ADB is providing $350m to Pakistan in support for the COVID-19 emergency response and to address socio-economic disruption associated with it.

• Return of undocumented Afghans has been affected due to the closure of some crossing points at borders between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

• Due to the closure of borders with Afghanistan, the voluntary repatriation of registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan has been suspended.

• Government of Pakistan has established a National Command & Control Center for regular sharing of information, latest updates, figures and directions on the disease

• Government requires different precautionary items to stop transmission of COVID-19 which include N95 masks, Thermal Guns, Thermal Scanners, hand sanitizers, surgical masks etc.

• After receiving request from all provincial governments, Federal Government is going to exercise their power under article 245, to deploy Pakistan Army across the country to support the civil administration to stop the spread of COVID-19.