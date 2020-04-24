Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update As of 24 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 11,155 as of 24 April.

Increase of 642 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 4,767, followed by Sindh 3,671.

• Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health inaugurated the Centre for Occupation and Patient Safety (COPS) at the National Institute of Health, Chak Shahzad Islamabad on 22 April 2020. Dr Palitha Mahipala, the WHO Country Representative and Maj Gen Prof. Dr Aamer Ikram, Executive Director, NIH graced the occasion.

• Pakistan on Thursday launched a $595 million funding appeal, in collaboration with the United Nations and its partner organisations, for meeting the country’s urgent needs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and tackling its socio-economic impact.

• Covid-19 confirmed cases hit 10,982 mark WHO warns Pak cases can surge to 200,000.

• With novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the federal capital soaring past 200, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed construction of the city’s first infectious diseases treatment centre.

• China to give WHO $30m more after US freezes funds.

• Pakistan has proposed the United Nations to launch strategies to measure the impact of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, on the culture sector, especially in vulnerable and developing countries.

• The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and World Health Organisation on Thursday urged the Pakistan government and state institutions to enforce complete lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

• Saudi Ambassador announces $1m package for COVID-19 affectees.