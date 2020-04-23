Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update As of 23 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 10,513 as of 23 April.

Increase of 764 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 4,590, followed by Sindh 3,373.

• Pakistan has received an emergency loan of $1.39 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, pushing the country’s foreign currency reserves apparently to a one-month high above $12 billion.

• The World Bank has agreed to double the size of its loan for strengthening social indicators in Pakistan to $500 million to overcome emerging health and economic shocks but another loan of a similar amount may be delayed again due to unfulfilled prior conditions.

• The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group board has approved $2.3 billion ‘Strategic Preparedness and Response Package’ for the IsDB member countries to mitigate and recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the short, medium, and long-term, announced IsDB President Dr Bandar M H Hajjar.

• Pakistan will host a virtual conference of ministers and senior officials from 8-member South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) on Thursday (today) to discuss a common strategy against Covid-19 that is now spreading rapidly in this part of the world.

• President Donald Trump on Wednesday assured the US support to Pakistan in its efforts to combat Covid-19, including by providing ventilators as well as in the economic arena.

• The National Institute of Health (NIH) in collaboration with China has decided to conduct clinical trials of inactivated novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in the country,

• Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services (NHS) Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said the upcoming three weeks will be tough for the country with regard to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).