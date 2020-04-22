Pakistan
Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update As of 22 April 2020
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 9,749 as of 22 April. Increase of 533 new cases in the last 24 hours.
- The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 4,328, followed by Sindh 3,053.
Situation Room has been established at the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination with the support from WHO.
- Evidence suggests the coronavirus originated in bats in China in late 2019 and was not made in a laboratory, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) will be supporting Pakistan government’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country with £2.67 million in aid, to scale-up the current response.
- The government’s Focal Person on coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday claimed that as projected by government experts, the coronavirus infections in the country are expected to reach 12,000-15,000 by the end of April.
- A group of senior doctors in Pakistan and abroad on Tuesday wrote a letter to the government, urging it to review its decision to allow congregational prayers to be held in mosques and limit the prayers to 3-5 persons as it had done previously in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Confirmed coronavirus patients will be kept in field isolation facilities set up by the civil administration in Hyderabad Club.
- The Pakistan Railways may run limited number of trains by maintaining social distancing among the passengers from April 25 or May 1.
