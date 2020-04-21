Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update As of 21 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 9,216 as of 21 April.

Increase of 798 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 4,195, followed by Sindh 2,764.

• DFID Country Head, Ms. Annabel Gerry visited WHO Office. DFID has provided financial assistance of GBP 2,647,618 to WHO for responding to COVID-19 situation. The WHO Country Representative, Dr Palitha Mahipala appreciated DFID’s generous support to WHO and updated on the progress of implementation of COVID-19 response activities.

• Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services (NHS) Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said foreign diplomats have expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the government to combat novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

• Covid-19 appears to be spreading among younger residents of the capital, with 30-39 year olds becoming the third most vulnerable age groups, according to data collected by the capital administration.

• With Lahore emerging as epicenter of the Covid-19, Punjab has witnessed fast spread of the virus since March 31 as the disease has reached its 32 districts out of total 36.

• As the Covid-19 virus rages across Punjab, it leaves the transgender community at heightened risk of poverty and ill health because they exist on the fringes of society.

• Religious scholars on Monday backed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to extend the lockdown across the country, a press statement from the premier's office said.