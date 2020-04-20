Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 20 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 8,418 as of 20 April.

Increase of 425 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 3,721, followed by Sindh 2,537.

• Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Country Representative, in a meeting with the members of the Islamic Advisory Group, discussed the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the month of Ramadan. Dr Mahipala shared with the committee WHO recommended guidelines.

• Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the local manufacturing of ventilators and testing kits of Covid-19 are in final phase.

• The hospitals and doctors of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) are provided with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to combat and eradicate the pandemic of COVID-19 • Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that the federal government is making all-out efforts to save people from unemployment and severe impact of the coronavirus crisis.

• With the holy month of Ramazan commencing later this week, the role of national communications strategy for Covid-19 pandemic has become pivotal for containing the disease.

• The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made wearing surgical masks for passengers and crew mandatory. Moreover, personal protection equipment (PPE) will be required to be worn by the crew to minimise the risk of Covid-19.

• Thirty-seven of the total 108 Pakistani transporters, whose swab samples were taken 28 hours after their arrival from Afghanistan on Friday, tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Sunday.