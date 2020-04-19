Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 19 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 7,993 as of 19 April. Increase of 456 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 3,649, followed by Sindh 2,355.

• The United Kingdom (UK) announced £3.67 million, the first in a series of measures, to give wide-ranging support to help the poorest and the most vulnerable people in Pakistan during the coronavirus outbreak as well as for the rapid response of controlling locusts in affected areas.

• President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday announced that neither the state machinery nor clerics would stop citizens from visiting mosques as almost all demands of clerics related to holding of Friday, Taraweeh and daily congregational prayers were accepted with the condition of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

• Nearly 7,000 Pakistani pilgrims have returned from Iran since the Covid-19 broke out in February. • Pakistan to test 25,000 daily by month-end.

• Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the country may face increased coronavirus cases from the middle of May and the country’s healthcare system can come under significant pressure.

• The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international and domestic flight operations till April 30 in line with the national strategy to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

• The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday ordered the government to provide proper care to people being kept at quarantine centres, particularly those who cannot afford hotel accommodation.