Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 18 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 7,481 as of 18 April.

Increase of 456 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 3,391, followed by Sindh 2,217.

• WHO Country Representative, Dr Palitha Mahipala met with the Executive Director National Institute of Health, Major General Prof. Aamer Ikram and discussed the urgent need for analysis of provincial and national laboratory diagnostic capacities, availability of human resource and supply chain management issues. They reiterated the need for strong strategic actions to rapidly scale up sampling and testing of suspected cases in the country.

• The World Health Organisation is not sure whether the presence of antibodies in blood gives full protection against reinfection with the new coronavirus, Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies expert, told a briefing on Friday.

• The United States announced on Friday a funding of $8.4 million for Pakistan to combat the spread of new coronavirus in the country.

• The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has scheduled 23 special flights to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from the UK, China, Algeria, Dubai and Indonesia from April 18 to April 20.

• The Ministry of Human Rights on Friday issued guidelines to deal with psychological problems arising as a result of Covid-19 for public awareness.

• Lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic caused a vast number of transgenders and beggars whose livelihood was on charity in various markets, streets and shops to feed their families.

• Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Friday decided to start the clinical trials of coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment on moderately ill patients in the federal capital with the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved medicines.