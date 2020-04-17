Pakistan
Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 17 April 2020
Attachments
Highlights
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 7,024 as of 17 April. Increase of 520 new cases in the last 24 hours.
- The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 3,276, followed by Sindh 2,008.
- United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has launched an awareness drive to eradicate fake news and misconception about COVID-19. According to an official, Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and UNDP would work together to improve the livelihood of people. He said that it is very important to fight with fake news which leads to anxiety and depression among people.
- Millions of rupees have been spent by the government on transportation, lodging and provision of food to Pakistanis who returned since the outbreak of the coronavirus and are being kept at quarantine centres in the capital.
- The world had responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for debt relief. "Pakistan is expected to get debt relief from May 1. The G-20 countries, International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have decided to provide debt relief to the developing countries, about 70 countries including Pakistan will benefit from it.
- Pakistani and Afghan officials agreed to open the Torkham border temporarily to bring back stranded Pakistani nationals on Thursday.
- As many stay locked in their houses while coronavirus figures continue to scale up in Sindh, rescue workers and paramedics continue to fight the pandemic on the frontlines and serve humanity.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.