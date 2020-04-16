Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 16 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 6,505 as of 16 April. Increase of 517 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 3,217, followed by Sindh 1,668.

• UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has supported Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for a Global Initiative for debt relief to developing countries.

• The World Health Organisation (WHO) is supervising a research about fast-track development of Covid-19 treatment in Pakistan which would help ascertain the effectiveness of anti-Malaria drugs while treating the coronavirus patients.

• Japan has decided to provide third cache of assistance worth $1 million to Pakistan through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to equip Pakistani people and Afghan refugees to fight against the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

• China to support Pakistan's global initiative at the G-20 as well as other relevant fora as Pakistan continued its diplomatic outreach to powerful countries which can play a role in much-needed debt relief while battling the novel coronavirus.

• Half of Pakistanis are unaware that diabetics, smokers and asthmatics are at a higher risk of falling severely ill from the novel coronavirus, a new study by Aga Khan University (AKU) revealed.

• Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that the Punjab province will soon achieve the capacity of conducting 10,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests every day, adding that establishment of eight new labs in different districts is near completion.

• The British government has decided to start chartered flights to repatriate its remaining nationals standed in Pakistan, Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The UK decision comes in the wake of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) announcement to close daily flights operation to the UK during the COVID-19 crisis.