Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 15 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 5,988 as of 15 April.

Increase of 269 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 2,945, followed by Sindh 1,518.

• Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new COVID-19 prevention guidelines, according to which every plane will be disinfected before boarding starts. The flights will ensure the provision of PPE and temperature check of every passenger with an interval of 90 minutes.

• U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world is facing “a dangerous epidemic of misinformation” about COVID-19 and announced a U.N. campaign to flood the internet with facts and science to counter what he called “a poison” that is putting lives at risk.

• The government has extended the prevailing lockdown for another two weeks with some essential industries being allowed to reopen.

• With the novel coronavirus pandemic continuing to exact a heavy toll on Pakistan’s aviation sector, the country’s national flag on Tuesday announced it would continue special flights to ferry citizens stranded in various parts of the world.

• With the number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases soaring past 800 in the province and a lockdown into its fourth week, the provincial government of KP on Tuesday issued a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the impact the pandemic is having on the economy.