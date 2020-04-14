Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 14 April 2020

Highlight

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 5,719 as of 14 April. Increase of 342 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 2,826, followed by Sindh 1,452.

World Health Organization (WHO) has provided National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with 15 PCR machines and test kits which are eligible to carry 15,000 tests

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday noted the rapid pace at which Covid-19 has been spreading in Pakistan and acknowledged the Rs1.2 trillion relief package announced by the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated a national broadcast education channel to mitigate the loss faced by the students due to the closure of educational institutions till May 31 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Prominent non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the country have generated Rs4 billion for relief work during the COVID-19 health emergency, giving out rations, protective gear and medical items as well as carrying out food drives for the needy, daily-wage workers, the transgender community and religious minorities.

Pakistan has decided to keep its western and eastern borders completely closed for two more weeks to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the country.