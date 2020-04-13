Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 13 April 2020

Highlights

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 5,377 as of 13 April.

Increase of 336 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 2,594, followed by Sindh 1,411.

• Male (74%) are more affected than the females (26%). The most affected are the young age group of age range 20 to 39 years (36%). In Pakistan only 32% of the affected population are over 50 years of age.

• Over 100 districts in Pakistan have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

• The National Disaster Management Authority is dispatching additional Personal Protection Equipment for doctors and health workers of 202 hospitals of Sindh.

• The district administration of Rawalpindi has established a 120-bed quarantine facility at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex located on Sixth Road.

• Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said the government would bring back 4,000 Pakistanis stranded across the world following Covid-19outbreak through special flights.

• Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said Pakistan has the testing facility available for 75-days to diagnose Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic disease.