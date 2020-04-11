Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 11 April 2020

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 4,788 as of 10 April. Increase of 187 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 2,336, followed by Sindh 1,214.

The first batch of Point of Care (PoC) testing equipment has arrived at WHO Country Office Islamabad. This equipment will be handed over to the Ministry of Health.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals in Balochistan. The PPE include N-95 masks, caps, gloves, goggles, face shields, shoe covers and gowns.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned countries on Friday to be cautious about lifting restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and voiced alarm it was taking hold in Africa.

The European Union has decided to support and strengthen the capacities and engagement of civil society organizations in Pakistan with the purpose of mobilizing communities towards mitigating social and economic effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has offered to repair out-of-order ventilators in government and private hospitals and clinics free of charge, provided these healthcare centers promise that they would provide the repaired equipment to coronavirus patients free of cost as the country is witnessing a medical emergency.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) brings its procured consignment of medical goods and protective equipment from China through Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft.