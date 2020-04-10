Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 10 April 2020

Highlights

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 4,601 as of 10 April.

Increase of 279 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 2,279, followed by Sindh 1,128.

• The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (MoNHSR&C) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) are deliberating on strategies to scale-up COVID19 laboratory testing from the current capacity of 6,000 tests per day to 20,000 tests per day.

• Infection prevention and control (IPC) at all sites (health facilities, isolation facilities and the quarantine sites) is still a big challenge.

• The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted permission for conducting clinical trials of plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients and trials of locally produced ventilators in Pakistan.

• Pakistan has pledged to contribute $3 million in South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts in the fight against the global pandemic.

• Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the decision about easing the countrywide lockdown will be taken after seeking inputs from all the provinces on 14th of this month.

• The government has decided to extend the suspension of international and domestic flight operation till April 21, the Aviation Division spokesperson said on Thursday.

• Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday issued schedule for special international flights. The national carrier will continue its flight operation from April 10 to 13 to bring back the stranded Pakistanis from abroad.