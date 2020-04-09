Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 09 April 2020

Highlights

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 4,322 as of 09 April.

Increase of 250 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 2,171, followed by Sindh 1,036.

• 467 (12%) cases have fully recovered and discharged while 1,139 are currently admitted of which 25 are in critical condition.

• WHO has constituted an advisory committee for response to COVID-19 in Pakistan. The committee meets once a week and deliberates on the current challenges and make recommendations to WHO.

• National Coordination Committee (NCC), headed by the prime minister with participation of all provinces, decided to open all airports of the country for PIA flights to bring back those overseas Pakistanis who wanted to return to the country amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

• The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved local production of the raw material for chloroquine, said State Health Minister Dr Zafar Mirza. In addition, it has granted permission for conducting clinical trials of plasma therapy for corona patients and conducting trials of ventilators locally produced in Pakistan. DRAP has also given permission to over 50 companies to produce hand sanitizers for three months.

• Responding to Afghanistan Government’s special request, and based on humanitarian considerations, it has been decided to facilitate movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from 10 April 2020 onwards.

• US institution approves 20-member Pakistani team for coronavirus cure