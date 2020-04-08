Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 08 April 2020

Highlights

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 4,072 as of 08 April. Increase of 208 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 2,030, followed by Sindh 986.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Pakistan, said that the country is facing acute shortage of nurses and the strength needs to be doubled to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goal.

Pakistan Hu­manitarian Forum (PHF) and the Na­tional Humanitarian Network (NHN) have offered all-out cooperation and support to the government in its initia­tives to control the spread of the virus in the country.

The government of Japan has decided to provide grant of USD 250,000 to the government of Pakistan through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to equip Pakistani people to fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection.

The federal government has decided to provide medical equipment directly to 400 identified hospitals where ventilators were available as the nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 4,000 on Tuesday.

Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (Palpa) called off its strike after it was assured that personal protection equipment (PPE) will be provided to the cockpit and cabin crew staff.

The capital administration is struggling to implement its lockdown and social distancing measures in rural parts of Islamabad to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has affirmed that more than 1,000 Pakistanis stranded abroad have been brought back home after the partial resumption of international flight operations on April 4.