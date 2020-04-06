Pakistan
Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 06 April 2020
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 3,277 as of 06 April.
- The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 1,493, followed by Sindh 881.
- Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik, wrote a letter to Secretary General United Nations António Guterres and pleaded him to order the constitution of a high-powered UN Commission on COVID-19 under UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to discover whether COVID-19 is man-made or a naturally-grown virus.
- At the special request of the government of Afghanistan and based on humanitarian considerations, Pakistan has decided to allow the exit of Afghan nationals in Pakistan (from Monday) wishing to go back to their country," the foreign office said in a statement.
- Four mid-range hotels in the capital will be used as quarantine facilities for suspected Covid-19 patients, specifically passengers travelling to Pakistan from other countries.
- The government on Saturday submitted a report to the Supreme Court stating that around 50,000 people could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by April 25 of which 41,482 cases could be mild, 7,024 severe and 2,392 critical.
- Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Sunday sought the assistance of United Nations (UN), United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR) and international community for Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and facing problems due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
- The Chinese doctors currently visiting Lahore have suggested to the Punjab government to extend the current lockdown for 28 days to save the province from Covid-19 havoc and later gradually and cautiously start lifting restrictions while taking the conditions into account.
