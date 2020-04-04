Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Update as of 04 April 2020

This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners and Government as of 04 April 2020.

Highlights

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 2708 as of 04 April.

• Age sex distribution of COVID confirmed cases depicts that 68% of the confirmed cases are male, 32% females and 3 of the cases are transgenders. (WHO Pakistan)

• Sixty-nine percent (69%) of the cases are in the 20-59 years age, 17.5% cases are in 60 years and above while 10.57%, of the cases are in less than 20 years age. Fifty percent (50%) of total cases are reported so far are men between 20-59 years age. (WHO Pakistan)

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 1072, followed by Sindh 839.

• The government of Japan has decided to provide grant of $1.620 million through The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and $ 0.540 million through International Organization for Migration (IOM) to the Government of Pakistan to equip the Pakistani government in fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection.

• Restrictions on entry into the capital have been enhanced to limit the movement of non- residents owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

• The education ministry on Wednesday signed an agreement with Pakistan Television to launch a TV channel — Tele School — as an alternative to educational content delivery mechanism during closure of educational institution in the wake of coronavirus.

• The government has decided to extend the suspension of all types of domestic flights till April 11.

• In a National Coordination Committee, the Federal Government has decided to continue lockdown in the country till 14th April • Around 300,000 youth sign up to Corona Relief Tiger Force.

• National University of Science & Technology (NUST) and NED University of Engineering and Technology have manufactured coronavirus testing kits and ventilators, respectively. The approval of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) is awaited for the use of both the items.