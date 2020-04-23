Pakistan: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4 - Reporting Date: 13 - 19 April 2020

Key Highlights

A total 33 million people have been reached through electronic media (TV & radio)

A total of 55.4 million people engaged through social media interaction (UNICEF reaching 23 million) with an additional 5.2 million people reached over the reporting period

Over 2.6 million at risk populations reached through community engagement on COVID-19 (UNICEF reached 1.8 million) with an additional 1.4 million reached (UNICEF 1.1 million) over the reporting period

62,387 religious leaders including 23,113 through UNICEF (1,173 new) have been engaged and mobilised to promote social distancing, encourage praying at home and to promote key messages on COVID-19

Using WASH communication networks over 1.59 million people (420,255 new) have been reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages

A total of 334 hand washing stations (49 new) have been installed at communal points enabling around 500,000 people (100,000 new) to wash their hands with clean running water and soap

103,000 people have benefitted from WASH facilities installed in 109 Health Care Facilities, including an additional 12,000 people this reporting period

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL OVERVIEW

In Pakistan, the first imported case of COVID-19 was reported on 25 February 2020. As of 19 April 2020, there were 7,638 positive coronavirus cases, with Punjab being the most affected province with 3,410 cases, followed by Sindh with 2,355 cases and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 1,077 cases. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 144 patients have died and 1,832 have fully recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the hospital.

NATIONAL COORDINATION

The National Security Committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, established a National Coordination Committee (NCC), to formulate and implement a comprehensive strategy to stop the transmission of the virus and mitigate its consequences. The NCC designated the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) as the leading operational agency. In each province the Chief Ministers have convened task forces to coordinate the response, with the Provincial Disaster Management Agencies (PDMA) as the leading provincial operational agency. Furthermore, the Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has been activated as an Incident Command and Control Hub. The NCC has decided that the current restrictions, on movement and gatherings of all kinds and the opening of schools, imposed by the Federal government will remain in force until the end of the month, for KP and Sindh this is extended until 21st April and Punjab until the 25th April.

The Government has identified industries (namely construction and its related industries, which includes tiles, cement, steel, electrical fixtures, wood, and compressed wood industries etc.) where there is a low risk of transmitting the virus, which will be allowed to operate with standard operating procedures in place. The Government is working on a strategy of testing, tracing and quarantining (TTQ) to enable the country to move from the current restrictions to normalcy. With Ramadan approaching the government is consulting with Ulemas (religious scholars) and guide the public on how they can both offer prayers and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The revised Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) is being prepared by the Ministry of Health and NDMA, in consultation with partners and International Financial Institutions (IFI), and with the technical support of the United Nations and is aligned to the global SPRP. The SRSP will be complemented by a Socio-Economic plan being prepared by the Planning Commission in collaboration with NDMA, and in consultation with International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and the United Nations. As per reports, the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis comes with a dire economic outlook.

South Asia might well experience its worst economic performance in 40 years, with at least half of the countries falling in a deep recession. The Hon. Prime Minister has called upon international powers to consider writing off loans for developing countries such as Pakistan in order to ensure resource allocation to fight coronavirus that has gripped the world. International Monetary Fund (IMF) has decided to give a one-year debt relief to Pakistan as the country is grappled with coronavirus pandemic.

The PKR 144 billion (USDs 861 million) Government of Pakistan’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash (social protection) initiative started on the 9th April and, as of 17th April 2020, PKR 49.7 billion (US$ 303.8 million) has been distributed reaching 4.1 million people.

Based on available data, as of the 18th April, Pakistan has conducted 92,548 laboratory tests of which 7,481 tested positive. Out of the 7,481 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan: 1,881 cases are hospitalized; 1,832 have recovered and been discharged; 3,625 cases are in home isolation and there were 143 deaths. The breakdown of the data on confirmed cases, as of 18th April, shows that 17 per cent of the cases were imported and 83 per cent resulted from local transmission.

The Polio Programme is providing support for COVID-19 response, especially in the areas of surveillance, data management, communication and logistics management. As a result, all Polio SIAs are halted until 1st June 2020, and will be reviewed after every two weeks by the National & Provincial EOCs as the situation evolves, however, Polio surveillance will continue without any interruption.