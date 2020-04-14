Pakistan: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3 - Reporting Date: 6 –12 April 2020

Key Highlights

• As of 12 April 2020, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country is 5,038 with 86 deaths (CFR 1.7%). The local transmission rate is 48%

• The Ehsaas emergency cash distribution of the PKR 144 billion (US$ 861 million) started on the 9th April and will reach 12 million families across the country

• The RCCE sector partners have reached over 50 million people through social media and robocall messages.

• Through existing community alliances in polio and health, 21,748 religious leaders are engaged and mobilised to promote social distancing and key messages on COVID-19 as well as encouraging praying at home

• An additional 65 Health Care Facilities were provided with water, sanitation and hygiene promotion services this week reaching 70,596 people

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL OVERVIEW

In Pakistan the first imported case of COVID-19 was reported on 25 February 2020 and as of 12th April 2020 there were 5,038 positive coronavirus cases with Punjab being the most affected province with 2,425 cases, followed by Sindh with 1,318 cases and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 697 cases. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 86 patients have died and 1,026 have fully recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the hospital.

NATIONAL COORDINATION

The Government of Pakistan convened a meeting of the National Security Committee on the 13th March 2020 and established a National Coordination Committee, chaired by the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Health and Population to formulate and implement a comprehensive strategy to stop the transmission of the virus and mitigate its consequences. This committee designated the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) as the leading operational agency. In each province the Chief Ministers have convened task forces to coordinate the response, with the Provincial Disaster Management Agencies as the leading provincial operational agency. Furthermore, the Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has been activated as an Incident Command and Control Hub. The Pakistan Army has been mobilized and its institutions and doctors are assisting the civil administration and utilizing all resources at their disposal to effectively combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Federal and Provincial governments have taken a number of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus include. Following the NCC meeting, held 1 April 2020, the government has decided to extend its lockdown across Pakistan until 14 April 2020, banning gatherings of all kinds for social, religious or any other purpose at any public or private place. Shops selling food, medicines and essential items and the transportation of goods are exempted from the ban. The Government extended the closure of all educational establishments from 5 April 2020 to 31 May 2020. PIA will operate 17 special flights between April 4 and 11 to bring back around 2,000 overseas Pakistanis.

The revised Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) is being prepared by the Ministry of Health and NDMA, in consultation with partners and International Financial Institutions (IFI), and with the technical support of the United Nations and is aligned to the global SPRP. The SRSP will be complemented by a Socio-Economic plan being prepared by the Planning Commission in collaboration with NDMA, and in consultation with IFIs and the United Nations.

The cash distribution of the PKR 144 billion (US$ 861 million) Ehsaas Emergency Cash (social protection) initiative started on the 9th April and will reach 12 million families across the country. Each family will receive at least PKR 12,000. The Balochistan government has released PKR 750 million (US$ 4.5 million) to support poor people whose livelihoods have been affected by the lockdown.

The nationwide youth force ‘Corona Relief Tigers’ have registered 800,000 youth, as of 10th April, with the deadline for registration being until 15th April3 and will be used to distribute food to people in their houses in the event that COVID-19 cases sharply rise in a locality.

Based on available data, as of the 11th April, Pakistan has conducted 57,836 laboratory tests of which 4,788 tested positive. Out of the 4,788 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan: 1,411 cases are hospitalized; 762 have recovered and been discharged; 2,544 cases are in home isolation and there were 71 deaths4. The breakdown of the data on confirmed cases, as of 11th April, shows that 52 per cent of the cases were imported and 48 per cent resulted from local transmission.

The Polio Programme is providing support for COVID-19 response, especially in the areas of surveillance, data management, communication and logistics management. As a result, all Polio SIAs are halted until 1st June 2020, and will be reviewed after every two weeks by the National & Provincial EOCs as the situation evolves, however, Polio surveillance will continue without any interruption.