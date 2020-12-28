Pakistan: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 20 - Reporting Period: 1st – 30th November 2020 (Monthly)

Situation in Numbers

398,024 Confirmed cases

341,423 Recovered cases

8,025 Deaths

Source: http://COVID.gov.pk/

10 m People to be supported with hygiene promotion

Key Highlights

• During November there has been a constant increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases (on 1st November reported positive cases were 1,123 and on 30th November the reported positive cases were 2,458).

• Over 140,730 children treated for SAM without complication in a safe environment at health facility (29,503 new) though UNICEF support.

• Using WASH sector communication networks, over 27 m (over 1 m new) people were reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages and with UNICEF support reaching 9.3 m (754,769 new).

• Over 3.07 m people (620,861 new) benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

• Through UNICEF’s support, 114,857 parents, caregivers, children and individuals were reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals (52,640 new).

• 142,978 frontline health workers were reached with basic PPEs (masks, gloves and hand sanitizers) with 54,818 health workers reached during the reporting period.