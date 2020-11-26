Pakistan: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 19 - Reporting Period: 1st – 31st October 2020 (Monthly)

Key Highlights

• During October there has been an increase in trend of COVID-19 positive cases (Test positivity rate on 1st October was 1.6 per cent and on 31st October it was 3.7 per cent) indicating a second wave of cases with the onset of the winter season and ease in implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

• Over 111,227 children treated for SAM without complication in a safe environment at health facility, (23,611 new).

• Using WASH sector communication networks, over 26 million (over 3 million new) people reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages with UNICEF reaching 8.6 million (241,819 new).

• Over 2.45 million people (394,580 new) benefitting from continuity of primary health care services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

• Through UNICEF support 62,217 parents, caregivers, children and individuals reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals (5,834 new).

• 119,987 frontline health workers reached with basic PPEs (masks, gloves and hand sanitizers) with 23,115 health workers reached during the reporting period.