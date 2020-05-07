Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 7th May 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners and Government as of 07 May 2020.

228,012 Test Conducted

24,082 Confirmed Cases

6,464 Recovered Cases

564 Deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 24,082 as of 07 May.

Increase of 1,532new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 9,077, followed by Sindh 8,640.

• The Balochistan government has asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to provide more ventilators as the number of coronavirus cases is rising fast in the province.

• To augment Pakistan’s locust-control efforts, The Government of Turkey has offered its expertise to the government of Pakistan.

• As per UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Pakistan is under threat of an intense second-wave invasion of desert locusts if control measures fail to contain the upsurge of insects within the breeding regions in the west of the country.

• According to UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report if not properly controlled the locust infestation may cause a loss of Rs600 billion to Pakistani economy.

• Percentage of deaths are 2% (38) against the total confirmed cases (1532) in the last 24 hours.