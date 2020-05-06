Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 5th May 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners and Government as of 5th May 2020.

205,638 Test Conducted

21,501 Confirmed Cases

5,782 Recovered Cases

486 Deaths

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 21,501 as of 05 May.

Increase of 1,315new cases in the last 24 hours.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 8,103, followed by Sindh 7,882.

• Around fifty healthcare professionals including doctors and nurses performing duties in the hospitals of federal capital have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COV-19).

• NDMA issued notification on the constitution of Sector Working Groups at federal and Provincial level for a better and cohesive response to the COVID-19 pandemic response.

• The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday reopened its offices countrywide to facilitate citizens after a hiatus in operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

• During the next few weeks, spring breeding will continue in coastal and interior areas of Baluchistan and an increasing number of hoppers will become adults and form groups as well as perhaps a few small swarms.

• Towards the end of May, locust populations will begin to move from the spring breeding areas in Baluchistan, Pakistan and adjacent areas of southeast Iran to the summer breeding areas along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border.

• OCHA Pakistan developed meetings/events calendar and shared with the wider humanitarian community for tracking meetings well in time by using the following link https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/pakistan/events