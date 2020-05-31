Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 31st May 2020)

Highlights

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 69,496 as of 31th May. Increase of 3,039 new cases and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours. Pakistan records highest number of positive cases and deaths in last 24 hours.

• Death rate in reference to the total confirmed positive cases is 2.1%.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 27,360, followed by Punjab 25,056.

• The Government of Pakistan declared wearing of masks mandatory at crowded places, markets and in public transport.

• The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lifted a ban on prayers and congregations in nonMuslim places of worships.

• Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad (PIMS) was provided additional ventilator beds to recover from the depleting resources following the emerging spike in covid-19 cases in Islamabad.

• Pakistan Railway will be operating 40 trains, out of 142, across Pakistan till complete control of covid-19 pandemic • Sindh Government has allowed private hospitals to established isolation wards to treat covid-19 patients, under the SOPs outlined by the Sindh healthcare commission.

• Recovery rate till 31st May 2020 is 36.4%.