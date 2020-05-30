Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (As of 30th May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 66457 as of 30th May. Increase of 2429 new cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours. Pakistan records highest number of deaths in last 24 hours.

• Death rate in reference to the total confirmed positive cases is 2.09%.

• 78% of the total positive cases are men while 22% are females.

• 34% of men in the positive cases are between the age group of 20-39. Followed by 13% in 40-49 and 12% in 50-59 age group.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 26113, followed by Punjab 24104.

• 61 districts across Pakistan are under attack from locusts, worst hit was Balochistan 31 districts, 12 districts in Punjab, 11 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 7 districts in Sindh.

• Minister for National Food Security and Research announced that Rs20 billion had been allocated under the Annual Development Plan to control locusts.

• The Government of Pakistan has allowed the resumption of international flights only for outbound passengers from all international airports of Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat.

• *The Government of United Kingdom announced a new £4.39 million package for Pakistan to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.