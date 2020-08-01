Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report (as of 30 July 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 277,402 as of 30 July.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 120,052 followed by Punjab 92,655.

• The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, UNICEF and WHO called on the people to reinforce adherence to Covid-19 SOPs and strictly enforce key preventive measures against the novel coronavirus.

• Prime Minister said all businesses, including marriage halls, restaurants, educational institutions as well as those associated with the tourism sector, might reopen if the present trend of low Covid-19 cases persisted throughout Muharram.

• According to head of Public Health Department, the Covid-19 pandemic may lead to 31 percent increase in infant and maternal mortality in 12 months in Pakistan if health services remain halted.