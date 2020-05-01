Pakistan: COVID-19 – Situation Report As of 30 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 15,759 as of 30th April.

Increase of 874 new cases in the last 24 hours.

• A spike of 72% in recoveries was observed today out of the COVID-19 confirmed cases. Death rate out of total positive is 2% while the new cases are at 11%.

• The most affected province due to COVID-19 virus is Punjab 6,061, followed by Sindh 5,695.

• The Government on Wednesday decided to bring back 7500 overseas Pakistanis in the first week of May.

• NDMA starts hotline for medics complaints. This hotline will address the complaints made by doctors and medical staff. Hot line Universal No : 157-157-111-051

• British High Commissioner Christian Turner yesterday met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed the latest developments of coronavirus pandemic and thanked FM Qureshi for facilitating the repatriation of UK citizens from Pakistan.

• The Punjab government has ordered to stop the installation of sanitizing walkthrough gates at the entrances of public offices and places after the experts claimed it to be ineffective and useless.

• The Corona Relief Tiger Force will become operational from today to participate in relief activities during the coronavirus crisis.

• Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq inaugurated four mobile utility stores to provide edible items on subsidized rates to masses on their door steps. The mobile utility stores will provide services to citizens at four tehsils of the district.

• The aid containing 300,000 litres of pesticides and 50 sets of equipment from China has reached Pakistan, waiting to destroy locust swarms that are evolving into their second generation, Sui Pengfei, Director of International Cooperation Department, Chinese Agriculture Ministry said at a press conference.